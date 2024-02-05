Who Got The Work

Stephen D. Dellinger of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Enterprise Products Partners, an energy infrastructure company conducting pipeline and midstream energy operations, in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The case, filed Dec. 22 in North Carolina Western District Court by Strianese Huckert on behalf of an employee, accuses the defendant of failing to pay overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney, is 3:23-cv-00896, Scarborough v. Access Land & Title Services, Inc. et al.

Energy

February 05, 2024, 10:15 AM

