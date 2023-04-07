New Suit - Securities Class Action

Robinhood and certain subsidiaries were hit with a securities class action Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by the Pessah Law Group, the Chelin Law Firm and Klafter Lesser LLP, alleges that Robinhood manipulated market prices for certain stocks to avoid liquidation, leaving investors with ‘staggering losses.’ Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-02622, Scarborough et al v. Robinhood Financial LLC et al.

April 07, 2023, 10:07 AM

