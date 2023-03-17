Seyfarth Shaw partner Karla Grossenbacher has entered an appearance for Khou-TV Inc. and Tegna National Sales & Finance LLC in a pending employment lawsuit. The complaint was filed Jan. 31 in Texas Southern District Court by the Woodfill Law Firm on behalf of Michele Scarantino, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting religious exemptions to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine requirement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Hoyt, is 4:23-cv-00342, scarantino v. Khou-TV, Inc. et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
March 17, 2023, 10:48 AM