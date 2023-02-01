New Suit - Employment

Tegna, a broadcast and digital media company, and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Texas Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Woodfill Law Firm on behalf of Michele Scarantino, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting religious exemptions to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine requirement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00342, scarantino v. Khou-TV, Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

February 01, 2023, 5:20 AM