Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Squire Patton Boggs and Leach Kern Gruchow Anderson Song on Friday removed a tortious interference lawsuit against FINRA to Nevada District Court. The suit, filed by Snell & Wilmer on behalf of property manager SCAP 9, stems from tenant Alpine Securities' payment of CAM expenses to SCAP 9. The complaint alleges that in an enforcement action, FINRA wrongfully found the payments to be unapproved 'sham' transactions and not 'normal business transactions' and precluded Alpine from making similar payments to SCAP 9. The suit further contends that FINRA's enforcement action was a malicious attempt to harm Alpine's owner John Hurry, who has a history of clashing with FINRA regulators. The case is 3:22-cv-00380, SCAP 9 LLC v. Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

August 26, 2022, 5:58 PM