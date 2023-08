Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Courier Plus Inc., doing business as Dutchie, to South Carolina District Court. The complaint, filed by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on behalf of hybrid technology distributor ScanSource, seeks over $850,000 in unpaid invoices for services rendered. The case is 6:23-cv-03805, ScanSource Inc v. Courier Plus Inc.

Technology

August 07, 2023, 6:05 AM

Plaintiffs

ScanSource Inc

Plaintiffs

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

defendants

Courier Plus Inc

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract