New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Clorox was hit with a consumer class action Thursday in New York Eastern District Court over the marketing of the company's Pine-Sol cleaning products. The complaint accuses Clorox of failing to disclose that the products contain, or are at the risk of containing, pseudomonas aeruginosa, 'a gram-negative bacterium that causes infections in the blood and lungs.' The action is backed by Levin Sedran & Berman; Leeds Brown Law; and the Sultzer Law Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-06545, Scandore v. The Clorox Company.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 28, 2022, 4:47 AM