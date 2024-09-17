Scammed Lawyer Gets $450K After Fraudsters Use Bar Number | ...

News From Law.com

A Connecticut appellate court instructed the trial court to award treble damages of $450,000 against scammers who used an attorney's juris number to defraud individuals. But it's unclear if the judgment can be collected. Attorney Frank Charles White, the plaintiff, brought a lawsuit against Frank Charles White Law Offices and two John Does for identity theft in 2020. White discovered the fraudulent website after a victim of the scam contacted him. The website is still live, and includes a fake address in New Haven.

Connecticut

September 17, 2024, 10:42 AM