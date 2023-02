New Suit - Employment Class Action

LKQ Corp., a provider of specialty automotive parts, was hit with an employment class action Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was brought by Bursor & Fisher on behalf of employees who contend that they are manual workers and are entitled to be paid on a weekly basis under New York Labor Law. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01029, Scalzo v. LKQ Corporation.

Wholesalers

February 21, 2023, 2:30 PM