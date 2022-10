Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Wednesday removed an employment class action against PetSmart to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Towards Justice and Jubilee Legal on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as pet groomers and bathers, claims that putative class members are entitled to damages for missed meal periods and rest breaks and unreimbursed expenses. The case is 3:22-cv-06210, Scally v. PetSmart LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 19, 2022, 6:58 PM