Scale Cant Be Overstated: DLA Piper Posts 6% Revenue Gain in...

With more than 70 offices around the globe, DLA Piper leveraged its broad footprint and roster of more than 4,000 lawyers to continue growing throughout a year that challenged certain offices in Europe and Asia.Gross revenue was up 6.2% in 2022 to $3.68 billion, the sixth consecutive year of growth for the 17-year-old firm. Revenue from U.S. offices accounted for $2.01 billion of the total figure, Americas chair Frank Ryan said in an interview. Headcount rose 5.6% to 4,255 attorneys worldwide for a revenue-per-lawyer increase of 0.5%.

March 14, 2023, 12:41 PM