New Suit - Patent

Richards, Layton & Finger and Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks filed a patent infringement lawsuit against Parse Biosciences Inc. Wednesday in Delaware District Court asserting three patents for single-cell sequencing technology. The suit, filed on behalf of Scale Biosciences Inc., accuses Parse of selling single-cell gene expression products that use the plaintiff's technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-01597, Scale Biosciences, Inc. v. Parse Biosciences, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 14, 2022, 6:05 PM