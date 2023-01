New Suit - Contract

Dickinson Wright filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Colorado District Court on behalf of software company Scala Inc. The suit brings claims against Inspirarse LLC and James Kohler for their failure to render access to a contract management application platform that was built for the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00269, Scala, Inc. v. Inspirarse LLC et al.

Business Services

January 31, 2023, 5:37 AM