Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against B. Braun Medical Inc. to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa PA on behalf of Courtney Scafidi, who claims that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting religious exemptions to the defendant's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 8:22-cv-02772, Scafidi v. B. Braun Medical, Inc.

Health Care

December 06, 2022, 6:03 PM