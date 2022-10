News From Law.com

Over 18 months of legal back and forth will come to a head Wednesday in a case that could determine the scope of abortion restrictions in South Carolina. The South Carolina Supreme Court will hear arguments over whether the state constitution prohibits a 2021 ban on abortions after cardiac activity is detected, typically around six weeks, with exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape or incest or endangering a mother's life.

South Carolina

October 19, 2022, 1:18 PM