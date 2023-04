News From Law.com

In the latest sign of high demand for financial regulatory lawyers in Washington, D.C., Sullivan & Cromwell has brought on Dalia Blass, who was global head of external affairs at BlackRock. Sullivan & Cromwell is at least the third Am Law 25 law firm to hire a financial regulatory partner in D.C. in the last week, as demand for talent in the practice area remains hot amid signs of ramped-up activity by regulators.

April 25, 2023, 10:39 PM

nature of claim: /