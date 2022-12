New Suit - Contract

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz and Cowan, Liebowitz & Latman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of SC Pro TV SA. The suit seeks more than $950,000 from Global Connect Network Inc. for allegedly failing to pay contractual licensing fees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04841, SC Pro TV SA v. Global Connect Network, Inc.

Telecommunications

December 09, 2022, 11:53 AM