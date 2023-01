News From Law.com

Several major law firms saw the total value of the deals they advise on plummet by hundreds of billions of dollars last year, according to early M&A league tables data from Refinitiv. That includes Kirkland & Ellis. Perennially in the top five in deal value, Kirkland dropped to No. 9 in the 2022 rankings, Refinitiv said. It occupied the No. 3 spot in 2021

Legal Services

January 04, 2023, 4:00 AM