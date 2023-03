News From Law.com

In the culmination of the once-prominent lawyer's fall from grace, Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison without parole Friday after being convicted of murdering his wife and son. Judge Clifton Newman asked Murdaugh if he had anything he wanted to say before sentencing him to two consecutive life terms, and the South Carolina attorney maintained his innocence. "As I tell you again, I respect this court. But I am innocent," Murdaugh responded.

South Carolina

March 03, 2023, 1:05 PM