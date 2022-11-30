S.C. High Court: Trump Aide Meadows Must Testify in Fulton E...

News From Law.com

The South Carolina Supreme Court says former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify before a special grand jury that's investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.The state high court on Tuesday affirmed a lower court ruling last month ordering Meadows to appear before the panel. The former Republican congressman is the latest Trump associate to lose a legal fight over a summons to testify.

Georgia

November 30, 2022, 10:20 AM