A team of lawyers, including at Davis Polk & Wardwell and Sullivan & Cromwell, have been working behind the scenes to guide banking clients amid several financial institution failures in the last week. For its part, Sullivan & Cromwell is representing Silicon Valley Bank in its bankruptcy proceedings and is also working with First Republic in its negotiations to get $30 billion in deposits from at least 11 different banks.

March 17, 2023, 2:56 PM

