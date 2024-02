News From Law.com

The Houston-based firm of SBSB Eastham secured a take-nothing defense win for a European shipping company sued by an injured longshore worker seeking damages of more than $10 million. Harris County 334th District Court Judge Dawn Rogers entered a final judgment on Feb. 2, following a two-week jury trial. "Franchae Norman v. Jumbo Offshore USA and Universal Landsea Transport" was filed in 2017 because of a June 14, 2015, workplace accident.

