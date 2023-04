New Suit - Contract

Winstead filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Western District Court on behalf of Tokyo-based cryptocurrency mining platform SBI Crypto Co. Ltd. The suit accuses Whinstone US Inc. of failing to provide a data mining center for 20,000 crypto miners in accordance with an executed hosting service agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00252, Sbi Crypto Co., Ltd. v. Whinstone US, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

April 06, 2023, 4:43 AM

