The spirits company Sazerac was hit with a proposed class-action lawsuit Wednesday in the Western District of New York related to alleged consumer confusion between two cinnamon-flavored alcoholic drinks. Bursor & Fisher partner Philip Fraietta, who represents the proposed class, argued that the packaging and labeling of Fireball Cinnamon malt beverage are deceptively similar to the more popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, which contains twice as much alcohol by volume.

April 06, 2023, 5:49 PM

