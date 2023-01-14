New Suit - Contract

Dinsmore & Shohl filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Republic National Distributing Company LLC on Friday in Kentucky Western District Court on behalf of Sazerac Co. Inc. The complaint pursues claims against Republic National for allegedly refusing to pay for $38.6 million in wholesale liquor products it has received and re-sold from Sazerac. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00025, Sazerac Company, Inc. v. Republic National Distributing Company, LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 14, 2023, 7:49 AM