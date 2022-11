New Suit - Trademark

Fish & Richardson filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in California Central District Court on behalf of alcoholic beverage company Sazerac Brands LLC. The lawsuit accuses Allocated Liquor of selling counterfeit miniature bottles of Sazerac’s 'WELLER' branded bourbon whiskey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-08467, Sazerac Brands, LLC v. Allocated Liquor LLC.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 19, 2022, 8:31 AM