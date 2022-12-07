New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

Pesticide manufacturers Syngenta Inc. and Corteva Agriscience were hit with an antitrust class action Wednesday in North Carolina Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Bell Davis & Pitt on behalf of direct purchasers, contends that the defendants unfairly impede competition through loyalty programs that incentivize distributors to stop selling cheaper generic products. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01055, Sayler Farms, LLC v. Syngenta Crop Protection AG et al.

Agriculture

December 07, 2022, 6:17 PM