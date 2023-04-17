Who Got The Work

Emily E. Mahler, Kennedy N. Houck and Corey C. Kirkwood of Margolis Edelstein have entered appearances for Great Lakes Cast Stone Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was filed March 2 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Edgar Snyder & Associates on behalf of a project foreman who alleges that he was fired by the defendant after a workplace injury. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter, is 1:23-cv-00045, Sayers v. Great Lakes Cast Stone, Inc.

