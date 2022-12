New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed a data breach class action Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court targeting Connexin Software and Goldsboro Pediatrics. The suit was brought on behalf of current and former pediatric patients and their guardians in connection with a data breach which occurred over the summer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05099, Sayers et al v. Connexin Software, Inc. et al.

Health Care

December 21, 2022, 6:38 PM