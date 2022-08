New Suit - Securities Class Action

Nio, a Chinese electric car company, and its top officers were hit with a securities class action on Thursday in New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Glancy Prongay & Murray, accuses the company of inflating its revenue by about 95% through self-dealing with a related company, Wuhan Weineng Battery Asset Co. Ltd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07252, Saye v. Nio Inc. et al.

Automotive

August 25, 2022, 5:52 PM