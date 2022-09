New Suit

Mintz, Levin, Cohn, Ferris, Glovsky and Popeo sued the U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services and other defendants Friday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of Turkish asylum seeker. The complaint seeks a court order compelling the defendants to adjudicate the plaintiff's asylum application. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-05809, Say v. United States Citizenship And Immigration Services et al.

Government

September 30, 2022, 5:49 PM