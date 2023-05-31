Say it Visually Inc. d/b/a Fast Forward Stories sued Real Estate Education Co. d/b/a Real Estate Academy, Migdal Law and attorney Allen T. Migdal for copyright infringement on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Smith Gambrell & Russell and Osha Bergman Watanabe & Burton, accuses the defendants of copying the plaintiffs' real estate training videos to their own website without permission. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-03424, Say it Visually Inc. v. Real Estate Education Co. Inc. et al.
Real Estate
May 31, 2023, 5:18 PM