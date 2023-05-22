Who Got The Work

Benjamin B. Coulter and Amy J. Wilkes of Burr & Forman has entered an appearance for information management company Inverness Technologies Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed April 7 in Kentucky Western District Court by Roark & Korus on behalf of a regional manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting accommodations for her breast cancer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Claria Horn Boom, is 3:23-cv-00166, Saxx v. Inverness Technologies, Inc.

Technology

May 22, 2023, 6:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Tamika Saxx

Plaintiffs

Roark & Korus, PLLC

defendants

Inverness Technologies, Inc.

defendant counsels

Burr & Forman

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination