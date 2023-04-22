Perkins Coie filed a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of Saxx US Acquisition Inc., a designer and seller of specialty men's underwear. The suit accuses Rhone Apparel Inc. of selling various underwear products that infringe the plaintiff's patented approach for reducing pressure and chafing. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-03388, Saxx US Acquisition, Inc. v. Rhone Apparel, Inc.
Retail & Consumer Goods
April 22, 2023, 11:55 AM