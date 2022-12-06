Saxton & Stump to Gain New Practices in January Merger With ...

News From Law.com

The six lawyers who make up Lancaster-based firm Kegel Kelin Litts & Lord are transitioning to Saxton & Stump with an effective date of combination on Jan. 1, granting the latter and larger firm two new practices in education law and public finance. Kegel Kelin managing partner Jason Confair said he opted to merge his practice with the 95-lawyer Lancaster-based firm to relieve himself of administrative duties of running a firm to focus on his law practice in complex business litigation, which he said has grown in size and scope in recent years.

December 06, 2022, 8:00 AM