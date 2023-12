News From Law.com

Saxton & Stump is set to start the new year with a bang, absorbing attorneys and staff from Pennsylvania litigation boutique Dietrich Law. Dietrich Law founder Brian Dietrich will join Saxton & Stump as an equity shareholder, while attorneys Taylor Nicholas and Michael Wenke will join as senior counsel. Three paralegals and one technology specialist will also be making the move.

