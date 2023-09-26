Saxton & Stump, K&L Gates Rake In Bulk of $3.3M Bill for Kra...

News From Law.com

Nearly a year into efforts to remove Larry Krasner from office, the ongoing fight over the Philadelphia district attorney's impeachment has generated millions of dollars in legal spending. According to records from the Philadelphia Law Department and the Pennsylvania General Assembly, outside counsel for the parties in the dispute have pulled in more than $3.2 million. And with the matter ramping up for review before the state Supreme Court, firms involved have more work coming their way.

Pennsylvania

September 26, 2023, 1:59 PM

nature of claim: /