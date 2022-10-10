Saxton & Stump Inks 10-Year Lease in Center City Phila.s Wel...

News From Law.com

Three months after taking over a local boutique's Broad Street office in downtown Philadelphia, Lancaster-based firm midsize firm Saxton & Stump has signed a new lease at the Wells Fargo Building, paving the way for lawyers to relocate from their current office by the first quarter of 2023. The firm's 10-year lease will give the seven lawyers currently based in Saxton & Stump's Philadelphia office just over 10,000 square feet of Class A office space on the building's 28th floor, located at 123 S. Broad St.

