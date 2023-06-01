Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Sheppard Mullin on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Americas to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Mathew & George on behalf of a former engineer who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for refusing to pay kickbacks to a senior employee in exchange for supporting the plaintiff in the company's internal entrepreneurship program. The suit further accuses the defendants of misappropriating the plaintiff's 'Microgrid-as-a-Service' technology. The case is 5:23-cv-02736, Saxena v. Tech Mahindra Ltd. et al.

Energy

June 01, 2023, 8:46 PM

Plaintiffs

Prateek Saxena

defendants

Tech Mahindra Americas Inc.

Tech Mahindra Limited

defendant counsels

Sheppard Mullin

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct