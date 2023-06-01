Lawyers at Sheppard Mullin on Thursday removed an employment lawsuit against Tech Mahindra Ltd. and Tech Mahindra Americas to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Mathew & George on behalf of a former engineer who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for refusing to pay kickbacks to a senior employee in exchange for supporting the plaintiff in the company's internal entrepreneurship program. The suit further accuses the defendants of misappropriating the plaintiff's 'Microgrid-as-a-Service' technology. The case is 5:23-cv-02736, Saxena v. Tech Mahindra Ltd. et al.
Energy
June 01, 2023, 8:46 PM