Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Epstein Becker & Green on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Fedcap Rehabilitation Services Inc. (Fedcap Group) and its CEO Christine McMahon to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by pro se plaintiffs who contend that they were wrongfully terminated and not fully compensated for New York City Department of Corrections Links program work. The case is 1:23-cv-05494, Sawyers et al v. McMahon et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

June 28, 2023, 5:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Glenn Sullivan

Jamin Caldwell

Julian Burrell

Wilfredo Sawyers

defendants

Christine McMahon

Fedcap Rehabilitation Services, Incorporated (Fedcap Group)

defendant counsels

Epstein Becker & Green

nature of claim: 890/