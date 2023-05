Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Holland & Knight on Tuesday removed a lawsuit against Citizens Bank to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Very Law on behalf of Walter Sawyer, contends that the defendant failed to protect Sayer from falling victim to a wire transfer fraud scheme. The case is 2:23-cv-00861, Sawyer v. Citizens Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

May 24, 2023, 10:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Walter Sawyer

Plaintiffs

Nicholas R. Dinardo

defendants

Citizens Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct