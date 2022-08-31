Who Got The Work

Brent R. Baker and Jonathan D. Bletzacker of Parsons Behle & Latimer have entered appearances for Blk Brands, the owner of the mineral-infused water known as 'blk,' in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed July 29 in Utah District Court by Buchalter on behalf of drink shop operator Savory Swig Stores, contends that Blk used the plaintiff's 'Dirty' mark in connection with selling flavored drinks without the plaintiff's authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Cecilia M. Romero, is 2:22-cv-00491, Savory Swig Stores v. Blk Brands.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 31, 2022, 7:47 AM