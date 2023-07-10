New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Capital One Bank was slapped with a consumer class action Monday in Virginia Eastern District Court centered on the company's offering of '360 Performance Savings' accounts. The complaint, brought by the Kaplan Law Firm, accuses Capital One of reporting higher profits while underpaying account holders' interest, allowing the bank to garner $27.1 billion in net interest income last year, an over 12% increase from 2021. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00890, Savett v. Capital One Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

July 10, 2023, 2:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Scott C. Savett

Plaintiffs

The Kaplan Law Firm

defendants

Capital One Bank, N.A.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract