The Florida Supreme Court entered an opinion Thursday in which it amended the Rules Regulating the Florida Bar involving continuing legal education.The state Supreme Court wrote in the opinion that it amended Rule 6-10.3 to reduce the minimum number of CLE credit hours required for bar members from 33 to 30 in a three-year reporting period and to require all members to complete a two-credit Florida legal professionalism course.

February 29, 2024, 1:49 PM

