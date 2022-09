New Suit - Contract

Vedder Price filed a lawsuit alleging tortious interference Thursday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of lawn and tree care provider SavAtree LLC. The suit targets Arbor Masters and four former SavAtree employees for allegedly poaching the plaintiff's employees and clients. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-02052, SavAtree, LLC v. Shawnee Mission Tree Service, Inc. d/b/a Arbor Masters et al.

September 15, 2022, 6:59 PM