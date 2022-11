New Suit - Patent

CME Group Inc. was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Sand, Sebolt & Wernow Co. on behalf of Savannah Licensing LLC, asserts two patents for methods to measure user frustration to improve the quality of a user experience. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10130, Savannah Licensing LLC v. Cme Group Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

November 29, 2022, 4:40 PM