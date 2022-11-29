New Suit - Patent

Citizens Financial Group, one of the country's largest consumer banks, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Northern District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Sand, Sebolt & Wernow on behalf of Savannah Licensing LLC, asserts two patents for methods to measure user frustration such as 'rage clicking' in order to improve user experience. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-02146, Savannah Licensing LLC v. Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

November 29, 2022, 5:53 PM