Who Got The Work

Philip W. Savrin and Rachael Slimmon of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have entered appearances for Travelers Casualty Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The case, filed Sept. 21 in Georgia Southern District Court by Oliver Maner LLP on behalf of Celeste Hobson and Savannah Day Spa Inc., seeks to declare that Travelers has a duty to defend and indemnify the plaintiffs in an underlying personal injury action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker, is 4:23-cv-00274, Savannah Day Spa, Inc. et al v. Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

November 06, 2023, 9:18 AM

Plaintiffs

Celeste Hobson

Savannah Day Spa, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Oliver Maner

defendants

Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation