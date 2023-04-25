Removed To Federal Court
Counsel at Phelps Dunbar on Tuesday removed an insurance lawsuit against Lloyd's London, Old Republic Union Insurance, AIG company Lexington Insurance and other insurers to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, for claims of extensive fire damage, was filed by Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr on behalf of Rise Residential Construction and Savannah at Lakeview. The case is 3:23-cv-00873, Savannah at Lakeview LP et al v. certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London Subscribing to Certificate No Amr-61796 et al.
Insurance
April 25, 2023, 3:11 PM
Plaintiffs
- Rise Residential Construction LP
- Savannah at Lakeview LP
- Canterbury Gooch Surratt Shapiro Stein Gaswirth & Jones
- Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr
defendants
- General Security Indemnity Company of Arizona
- Lexington Insurance Company
- certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London Subscribing to Certificate No Amr-61796
- Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London Subscribing to Certificate No. 61796-01
- HDI Global Specialty SE
- Indian Harbor Insurance Company
- QBE Specialty Insurance Company
- United Specialty Insurance Company
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute