Counsel at Phelps Dunbar on Tuesday removed an insurance lawsuit against Lloyd's London, Old Republic Union Insurance, AIG company Lexington Insurance and other insurers to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, for claims of extensive fire damage, was filed by Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr on behalf of Rise Residential Construction and Savannah at Lakeview. The case is 3:23-cv-00873, Savannah at Lakeview LP et al v. certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London Subscribing to Certificate No Amr-61796 et al.

April 25, 2023, 3:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Rise Residential Construction LP

Savannah at Lakeview LP

Plaintiffs

Canterbury Gooch Surratt Shapiro Stein Gaswirth & Jones

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr

defendants

General Security Indemnity Company of Arizona

Lexington Insurance Company

certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London Subscribing to Certificate No Amr-61796

Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's London Subscribing to Certificate No. 61796-01

HDI Global Specialty SE

Indian Harbor Insurance Company

QBE Specialty Insurance Company

United Specialty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute