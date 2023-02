Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Namnan Howell Smith & Lee on Friday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Ryder Truck Rental and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Eric Firouzbakht on behalf of Manuel Savala. The case is 4:23-cv-00387, Savala v. Louverson et al.

Transportation & Logistics

February 03, 2023, 2:04 PM